10 Tips To Cook The Perfect Vegan Fried Chicken

Irresistibly crunchy on the outside and beautifully moist and juicy on the inside, the texture and flavor combinations that characterize fried chicken are pretty hard to beat. However, it turns out chicken is not a crucial part of the equation. Alongside the continued rise in popularity of plant-based diets comes the continuing rise of plant-based alternatives to comfort food favorites, with many vegan substitutes rivaling or even outshining their more classic meat-based counterparts. The best part of fried chicken is arguably its crunchy golden brown coating, and it's just as easy to recreate with plant-based proteins. Add to this the myriad delicious and versatile vegan-friendly substitutes for meat, and you'll see how easy it can be to make next-level vegan fried "chicken" with just as much crunch, flavor, and overall satisfaction.

For expert input on how to ensure your vegan fried "chicken" is the best it can be, we spoke to chef Trisha Gordon, an experienced professional cook and vegan recipe developer with a blog dedicated to plant-based recipes. Gordon's invaluable insight into how to ensure optimal results, from picking the right meat substitute to nailing your seasonings, dredging process, and cooking methods, provide all you need to know for guaranteed delicious vegan fried chicken.