14 Ingredients To Enhance Avocado Toast

When does loaded avocado toast just become a sandwich? Thousands of open-faced sandwich recipes are masquerading around the internet as avocado toast. In reality, just because your toasted sandwich contains avocado, it doesn't make it avocado toast. That being said, avocado toast doesn't necessarily have to be limited to toast, avocado, salt, and pepper. In fact, there are endless ingredients you can use to enhance avocado toast without encroaching on sandwich territory. Narrow your focus to seasonings, garnishes, drizzles, and flavor enhancers.

As a plant-based chef and recipe designer I've been asked countless times what I eat for breakfast. My answers are extensive, but whenever I don't have the time or the bandwidth to whip up something fancy, avocado toast it is. Although that might sound repetitive, I have almost never made two avocado toast breakfasts that were identical. Because of the infinite possibilities, and the ability to mix and match, each morning can be a flavor adventure. Enjoy the flexibility of early morning culinary creativity with a sturdy base that just can't go wrong. Just be sure to pick a ripe avocado, and splurge on fresh, locally made sourdough for toasting. When a dish has limited ingredients, it pays to emphasize quality.