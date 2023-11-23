Always Toast Your Pine Nuts When Making Pesto For A Bolder Taste

Pesto is a versatile condiment that is as easy to make as it is to enjoy. Simply blend basil, pine nuts, garlic, parmesan, and olive oil together, and you have a perfect sauce for a classic pesto pasta or a beautiful dip to bring to any gathering. If you want to go beyond simple, however, there are several ways you can enhance your go-to pesto recipe. One technique we find has the biggest impact is to toast your pine nuts for a stronger, more sophisticated flavor.

Pine nuts are a lovely ingredient that, like many nuts and seeds, are rich in oil. While pine nuts have a mild taste and aroma when raw, introducing these oils to heat helps them become more fragrant and flavorful, intensifying their sweet and buttery flavor. Toasting pine nuts will also give them more crunch, which can make for an appealing texture in the final pesto.