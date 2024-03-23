Flax Seeds Give Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies A Texture Upgrade

When it comes to plant-based baking, it's completely possible to produce desserts that are just as delicious as their dairy-filled counterparts, but it helps to have a few tricks up your sleeve. While actual vegan eggs do exist, it's more common for recipes to include chia or flax eggs, which involves mixing the main ingredient with a little water. In our recipe for vegan chocolate chip cookies, courtesy of Miriam Hahn and the Tasting Table staff, we opt for the latter, and there are a few good reasons why.

In this recipe, the "egg" is made by combining ground flax seeds with water. While the consistency is still fairly smooth overall, it's a little grittier than if you mixed in a chicken's egg. Although this combo works well as a vegan substitution for the animal product, a flax version will absorb more moisture than you may be used to in baked goods, which leads to a slightly more crumbly cookie. In addition to their texture benefits, flax seeds bring plenty of nutrients to your dessert in the forms of protein, fiber, and good fats.