The Pasta Swap That Loads Up Your Starchy Dish With Way More Protein

Whether it's spaghetti bolognese or the infinite number of pasta salad recipes you eat for lunch, it's hard to imagine a life without this quick-cooking, comforting staple. But, for a growing number of health-conscious eaters, pasta is a one-sided starch that offers tons of carbohydrates and little else. So, if you're looking for a pasta swap that adds a protein boost to your meal, you need to try lentil pasta.

Legumes long touted for their high-protein content, lentils are also a starch. However, unlike conventional wheat-based pasta, lentils contain a high amount of resistant starch, a type of dietary fiber. Resistant starch is slow-digesting, hindering the absorption of carbohydrates and lowering blood sugar. Lentils are also a great source of soluble and insoluble fiber. A serving of lentil pasta contains between 13 and 15 grams of protein, so you get two of the most important macronutrients per meal. Many pasta brands, like Barilla, as well as store-brands, like Target's Good and Gather, produce red and green lentil pasta with no added ingredients. Furthermore, you can find many different shapes of pasta, from spaghetti to fusilli to cavatappi.

Lentil pasta generally takes around 10 minutes to cook, maintains an al dente chew, and has a slightly earthy and peppery taste. You can use lentil pasta interchangeably with wheat pasta to enjoy with your favorite pasta sauce.