The Pasta Swap That Loads Up Your Starchy Dish With Way More Protein
Whether it's spaghetti bolognese or the infinite number of pasta salad recipes you eat for lunch, it's hard to imagine a life without this quick-cooking, comforting staple. But, for a growing number of health-conscious eaters, pasta is a one-sided starch that offers tons of carbohydrates and little else. So, if you're looking for a pasta swap that adds a protein boost to your meal, you need to try lentil pasta.
Legumes long touted for their high-protein content, lentils are also a starch. However, unlike conventional wheat-based pasta, lentils contain a high amount of resistant starch, a type of dietary fiber. Resistant starch is slow-digesting, hindering the absorption of carbohydrates and lowering blood sugar. Lentils are also a great source of soluble and insoluble fiber. A serving of lentil pasta contains between 13 and 15 grams of protein, so you get two of the most important macronutrients per meal. Many pasta brands, like Barilla, as well as store-brands, like Target's Good and Gather, produce red and green lentil pasta with no added ingredients. Furthermore, you can find many different shapes of pasta, from spaghetti to fusilli to cavatappi.
Lentil pasta generally takes around 10 minutes to cook, maintains an al dente chew, and has a slightly earthy and peppery taste. You can use lentil pasta interchangeably with wheat pasta to enjoy with your favorite pasta sauce.
Lentil pasta cooking tips, recipes, and pairings
While lentil pasta is an easy swap with wheat pasta that brings more protein to the table, there are differences in texture, flavor, and cooking steps between the two types of pasta. Boiling lentil pasta takes a bit longer than boiling regular boxed pasta, to say nothing of fresh pasta. And, some customers have left reviews complaining of a gritty texture or a hard chew that doesn't get fully tender no matter how long it boils. If you're worried about a gritty or chewy texture, perhaps choosing a more interesting shape, like rotini or cavatappi, would counter the chew with a fun mouthfeel that captures sauce better than long slipper pasta shapes, like spaghetti or fettuccine.
Lentil pasta also creates an excess of starch that seeps into the boiling water, similar to regular pasta. While you can reserve some starchy water for a smoother pasta sauce, many recommend rinsing lentil pasta when you drain it to rid it of excess starch to prevent it from clumping or sticking together.
As for the earthy lentil taste, lentil pasta is best paired with more robust tasting pasta sauces. Buttered noodles or a splash of olive oil and parmesan cheese won't mask the flavor of lentil pasta if you're looking for a successful wheat pasta dupe. Tomato sauce, vodka sauce, alfredo sauce, and an herby, bright, and fresh pesto all work well. Try making these at home or take your pick from our favorite jarred pesto brands or store-bought pasta sauce brands.