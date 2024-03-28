11 Store-Bought Jarred Pesto Brands, Ranked

In the heat of summer, a well-nourished basil plant can yield quite a bounty of leaves. But, this tender green doesn't keep easily. Inevitably, home cooks devised an economical solution to make this herb shelf-stable, and pesto was born.

Pesto's ancient origins began in Liguria, a region in the northwesternmost part of Italy. Its capital city, Genoa, is the home of aptly named Genovese pesto, but you can also find it on restaurant menus and in grocery store sauce aisles worldwide. The original Genovese sauce combined fresh herbs with cheese, oil, and salt in a mortar to create a thick, herb-forward flavor — and it's clear that the emphasis on herbaceous, punchy ingredients hasn't changed with time.

Unless you're one of those wise cooks-slash-gardeners who prepares a surplus of basil to freeze for wintertime pesto, you likely have to purchase a jarred version to make up the difference. To ensure you get the best product, we ranked popular store-bought versions of the classic basil pesto based on factors like quality, flavor, texture, and overall value.