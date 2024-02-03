What Is Pecorino Romano And What Does It Taste Like?

There are so many different types of cheese to choose from for all of your culinary needs, but one of the most beloved and most integral to Italian cooking is Pecorino Romano.

Pecorino Romano is very distinct and, like many other Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) cheeses, is made with very similar techniques and ingredients as it was several hundred years ago. Its salty flavor and dry, grainy texture make it the cornerstone ingredient for dishes like cacio e pepe, as well as a common snacking cheese for charcuterie boards far and wide.

But how much do you really know about Pecorino Romano, and what makes it different from other cheeses? After all, there's more to this cheese than just an earthy smell and divine texture. We're here to explore the ins and outs of this ancient cheese and all of its different varieties so that you can put it to good use in your kitchen.