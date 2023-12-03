The Historic Reason Sardinian Pecorino Cheese Became A Tuscan Specialty

Italy's cheese culture is world-famous for good reason. Beyond beloved parmesan, the country produces an astonishing 2,500 varieties of cheese, of which 34 have legally protected denominations. Such EU-regulated terminology preserves and honors the tradition of Italian cheesemakers.

Out of all these cheeses, few can boast the storied history of pecorino. The tangy sheep's milk cheese has been produced for nearly 2,000 years and has denomination protection in three provinces: one in Sardinia and two in Tuscany. The pecorino types differ between the two regions, each one boasting its unique palate defined by its land and methodologies.

And to add to the complexity, Sardinian-style pecorino is produced in Tuscany, too. In the 20th century, Sardinian shepherds migrated to the Tuscan region. Due to rapid industrialization, many Tuscan residents abandoned farmland in favor of city life. With the advent of new space for pasturing, Sardinians brought their sheep to the area, carrying pecorino-making traditions along with them. So, how did this new variety compare with the already-existing Tuscan cheese tradition? Let's dive into the details.