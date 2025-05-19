47 Types Of Pasta And When You Should Be Using Them

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Now, you could just buy a box of penne pasta, use it for all sorts of quick-fix dinner needs and call it a day. But give this a thought: Penne pasta is but one of more than 300 different Italian pasta types existing today. Pasta roughly translates to "paste" in Italian, referring to the mix of flour, water, and/or eggs that pasta is made from. This simple mix of a few ingredients, however, differs greatly through the many regions of Italy, where each region produces its own pasta type based on what it is meant to be eaten with.

Northern Italy, for example, tends to add eggs in the dough to make a pasta that is elastic enough to hold heavy fillings inside. This is why some of the most popular stuffed pastas come from this region. Tubular kinds of pasta with hollowed centers come from central Italy while thickness and peculiar shapes are characteristics of pastas that come from the south.

The various types of pasta are not just born from the abundance or scarcity of certain ingredients in a particular region of Italy. Each pasta is meant to serve a saucy purpose. Thicker noodles tend to fare better in equally heavy sauces whereas thinner ones are best left to lighter sauces. If you want to nail the ratio of pasta to sauce in each bite, it might be a good idea to become familiar with certain types of pasta and when you should be using them. Once you know the trick, using penne for everything will never be the same.