Ligurian Pasta With Walnut Cream Sauce Recipe

If food is your love language, you'll likely agree that there is no quicker way to go straight from your stomach to your heart than with a perfectly cooked bowl of pasta smothered in your favorite sauce. Pasta and their sauces can come in an endless list of combinations and have been adapted the world over, but there is no denying that the true experts of pasta are based where it all originated: Italy.

While many of the world's most beloved pasta sauces use either tomatoes, meats, vegetables, or cream as their flavor base, the Italian region of Liguria is known for its unique and distinctive pasta culture. Home of basil pesto, as well as arguably the most beautiful pasta variety — corzetti, a coin shaped pasta embossed with different designs — Liguria is also known for its walnut cream sauce. Once you've tasted this richly nutty and dreamily creamy pasta sauce, you'll realize precisely what you've been missing.

This pasta with walnut cream sauce recipe, created by Tasting Table's Jennine Rye, pays homage to the original Ligurian dish. Using milk-soaked bread, toasted walnuts, Parmesan, olive oil, and garlic, this sauce is made even more luscious with the addition of heavy cream. Served with a traditional Ligurian pasta shape, trofie, this dish is a celebration of the foods and flavors of the Italian Riviera.