15 Drinks That Can Boost Your Fiber Intake

For years, protein has dominated the scene as we've scrambled to incorporate protein powders, eggs, cottage cheese, and greek yogurt into just about all of our recipes. But Americans are on the hunt for a new nutritional trend to focus on, and fiber might be it — and it's about time it's gotten some recognition. Around 95% of Americans are fiber-deficient, and it's an essential nutrient that does more than just help us to be more regular in the bathroom. There are plenty of ways to add fiber to your diet, like loading up on plant-based foods like fruits, vegetables, beans, seeds, and nuts. However, a quick and easy way to ensure you're adding supplementary fiber to your diet, while staying hydrated along the way, is to drink your fiber. There are plenty of beverages that can boost your fiber intake that are worth exploring.

As a plant-based recipe designer and chef with a certification in Plant Based Nutrition from Cornell, I'm always considering the science behind new food trends. "Fibermaxxing" can balance our gut microbiome, which can positively affect our brains and mental health, referred to as the "gut-brain connection". Furthermore, feeding the good bacteria in your gut with fiber can lead to better heart health, benefit your nervous system, boost your immunity, and reduce inflammation. Reducing inflammation can prevent certain non-communicable diseases, like cancer, and repair damage caused by free radicals. Adding some supplementary fiber-filled drinks to your diet can help create balance and symbiosis in your body, leading to a happier, healthier you.