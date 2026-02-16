15 Drinks That Can Boost Your Fiber Intake
For years, protein has dominated the scene as we've scrambled to incorporate protein powders, eggs, cottage cheese, and greek yogurt into just about all of our recipes. But Americans are on the hunt for a new nutritional trend to focus on, and fiber might be it — and it's about time it's gotten some recognition. Around 95% of Americans are fiber-deficient, and it's an essential nutrient that does more than just help us to be more regular in the bathroom. There are plenty of ways to add fiber to your diet, like loading up on plant-based foods like fruits, vegetables, beans, seeds, and nuts. However, a quick and easy way to ensure you're adding supplementary fiber to your diet, while staying hydrated along the way, is to drink your fiber. There are plenty of beverages that can boost your fiber intake that are worth exploring.
As a plant-based recipe designer and chef with a certification in Plant Based Nutrition from Cornell, I'm always considering the science behind new food trends. "Fibermaxxing" can balance our gut microbiome, which can positively affect our brains and mental health, referred to as the "gut-brain connection". Furthermore, feeding the good bacteria in your gut with fiber can lead to better heart health, benefit your nervous system, boost your immunity, and reduce inflammation. Reducing inflammation can prevent certain non-communicable diseases, like cancer, and repair damage caused by free radicals. Adding some supplementary fiber-filled drinks to your diet can help create balance and symbiosis in your body, leading to a happier, healthier you.
Smoothies
If you're looking to hop on the fibermaxxing trend, then look no further than smoothies. While the juicing process removes fiber, blending simply mashes it up into a puree. You can sneak in fiber-rich ingredients like dates, chia seeds, psyllium husk, and prunes. Fruit is naturally loaded with fiber, and you can even sneak some vegetables into your smoothies as well. A fiber-packed addition like oats or flaxseed can give your smoothie a super boost of nutrients.
Mushroom powder into your coffee
Most of us drink a morning cup of coffee, which helps to get things moving. However, if you're looking for a small amount of additional fiber that can benefit your brain health, then look no further than mushroom powder. Just one teaspoon of this coffee stir-in contains about a gram of fiber. But mushroom coffee is popular for more than just its fiber potential, so the benefits are vast.
Cocoa powder drinks
If I told you you should be drinking more hot chocolate, would you argue? Cocoa powder contains fiber, as it comes from the cocoa bean. Add unsweetened cocoa powder to your smoothie, coffee, or hot milk for an added fiber boost. Each tablespoon contains over a gram of fiber, meaning that your cup of hot chocolate might just give you the fiber boost you need.
Prune juice
Prunes are famous for helping folks create some regularity in their digestive systems. It's the first thing we give a constipated toddler, and here is why: about ½ a cup of prunes has over 6 grams of fiber. Prune juice has about 2.5 grams of fiber per cup, and boy, is it sweet and delicious. Prune juice packs a nutritional punch with other nutrients like iron and antioxidants.
Bloody Marys
Did you know that your favorite Sunday morning cocktail contains quite a bit of fiber for a beverage? Depending on your mix and ratios, a tried and true Bloody Mary can contain up to two grams of fiber per serving. Add a few stalks of celery, some pickles, olives, and dill sprigs for garnish to boost the fiber content.
Guava nectar
Nectar vs. juice, what's the difference? 100% fruit juice is just squeezed juice, while nectar is typically made from a fruit puree, water, and sometimes a sweetener. Nectars often contain more fiber because of the puree, which doesn't strain out the fiber. Although ratios vary depending on the brand, guava nectar contains about three grams of fiber per serving. You can drink it straight, add it to cocktails like a guava margarita, or thin it out with sparkling water.
Celery juice
Speaking of trends, celery juice has made a name for itself as a healthy beverage to drink first thing in the morning. It contains around four grams of fiber per cup and is loaded with antioxidants and other powerful nutrients. If the flavor isn't for you, mix with apple juice, add it to your smoothie, or use it in your soups and stews. America loves a green juice, and there's a fiber-licious reason you should give it a try, too.
Carrot juice
The ultra-sweet drink that's snuck its way into cocktails and smoothies is brighter and bolder than you could have ever imagined. Carrot juice, containing about two grams of fiber per cup, is sweet, balanced, and delicious. Mix with orange juice for a more familiar flavor, or drink it straight as your new favorite morning beverage, with nutrient-dense superpowers.
Prebiotic sodas
Prebiotic sodas are all the rage, but what's the deal with them? Sodas tend to be loaded with sugar, after all. Probiotics are non-digestible fibers that feed our good gut bacteria. Therefore, these sodas contain fiber, as well as a lower sugar content than most classic sodas. Each day, more prebiotic sodas hit the market. Each soda contains three to five grams of fiber. Just read the nutritional label to find your match.
High pulp juices
When deciding between "no pulp" orange juice and "full of pulp" or "extra pulp" orange juice, always choose the highest pulp content possible for a fiber boost. Pulp is loaded with fiber, and straining it diminishes the fiber content of a juice, which is the reason you should drink orange juice with pulp. This applies to any fruit or vegetable juice, so pulp up for a fiber boost.
Mango nectar
One of the most incredibly rich, sweet, and smooth drinks you can get your hands on is mango nectar. It contains about one gram of fiber per cup, and can be included in just about any cocktail, mocktail, smoothie, or spritzer. It's liquid gold when it comes to flavor and mouthfeel, and although it doesn't have the highest fiber content on this list, it's easy to incorporate into your daily life.
Pear juice
Pear juice can contain up to two grams of fiber per serving, but the content varies greatly depending on the brand. Look for pear juice with a pear blend or puree, which often contains more fiber. This drink is ultra sweet and versatile, and can pair with bourbon cocktails just as well as seltzers.
Tomato juice
Some folks love tomato juice, sometimes in the form of V8, and sometimes straight. It contains about one gram of fiber per cup and has a mellower sweetness than most fruit juices, containing significantly less sugar. Some store-bought tomato juice brands contain high sodium levels, so if sodium is a concern for you, consider juicing tomatoes yourself or enjoying a homemade tomato puree.
Chia water
Although it might seem like a modern trend, the first indication of the consumption of chia water dates back 5,500 years in ancient Mexico. It's loaded with Omega-3s, plant protein, antioxidants, and fiber. Just two tablespoons of chia seeds in an eight-ounce cup of water can contain over 10 grams of fiber, which can be almost 40% of your daily value. Add lime juice and maple syrup for energy and flavoring.
Psyllium husk fortified drinks
This almost tasteless natural soluble fiber contains seven whopping grams of fiber per tablespoon, and can be added to most liquids. It's simply the husk from a seed, and can thicken drinks similar to flax or chia. Try to consume less than a tablespoon of psyllium per eight ounces of water to create a healthy balance.