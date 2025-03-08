Prebiotic Soda Is Everywhere, But What Is It Supposed To Do?

If you've noticed the soda aisle expanding over recent months, you might be on to something. The prebiotic soda sector has exploded, casting themselves as a healthier alternative to typical pop. Prebiotic sodas are simply carbonated drinks with added fiber and sweeteners. Depending on the brand you choose, there are a myriad of flavors to choose from. Some of the best-known and most popular brands include Poppi, Olipop (There's an interesting scientific reason behind Olipop's name) , Simply Pop, and Slice. But you might want to avoid Coca-Cola's Simply Pop due to its fruit juice concentrate. Though there are slight differences between these drinks, they all tend to stand out with their often brightly colored, design-forward packaging.

It's important, however, to note that most of these sodas are made with prebiotics rather than probiotics — except for Slice. While probiotics are live bacteria cultures that live in the gut and help with digestion, prebiotics feed probiotics. By feeding the probiotics in your gut, prebiotics, which are plant-based fiber, help your gut to grow and maintain a healthy balance of probiotics. Other benefits of prebiotics include regulating bowel movements, blood sugar, and balanced hormones while supporting digestion, the immune system, and lower inflammation.