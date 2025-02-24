Review: Coca-Cola's Simply Pop Soda Isn't Even Worth The Prebiotics

The Coca-Cola Company has developed many different flavorful and whimsical beverages over the years. Its original Coca-Cola was touted as a medicine for conditions like headaches and nervous system disruptions, but that's about as far as the company has ventured into the health and wellness market — until now.

The brand recently unveiled Simply Pop: a lineup of prebiotic soda boasting no-added sugar and a base of fruit juice derived from concentrate. While the concept of a "prebiotic soda," which supposedly feeds your gut with a hearty mix of fiber, may seem a bit odd, Coca-Cola is far from the first brand to venture into this category. Olipop, another popular prebiotic soda brand, offers the same benefits, and so does the "Shark Tank" success story Poppi soda. So, inevitably, Coca-Cola did some tinkering and came up with its own variation of prebiotic soda, which currently includes five flavors: strawberry, pineapple mango, fruit punch, lime, and citrus punch. I sampled its newly introduced line of Simply Pop beverages to decide if they were worth stocking up on and to see if Coca-Cola is better off sticking to its tried-and-true flavors rather than venturing into the world of health drinks.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.