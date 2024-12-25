12 Fascinating Facts About The Coca-Cola Company

There are very few people and places that are unfamiliar with a bottle of Coke. Since the soda first debuted in 1886, Coca-Cola has become one of the most iconic brands in the world. Its namesake soda is the top soft drink in the U.S. and globally to this day, and the company's stock continues to rise over the years. Coke — which is the absolute best when paired with bourbon — has been around for more than a century, and even those who do not like soda have probably had a Coca-Cola product or campaign affect their lives.

The brand's enduring popularity gives it a sense of stability. But over its lifetime, Coca-Cola has had to make a lot of decisions, some smart and some not quite so brilliant. They've always been industry innovators, but it wasn't always intentional. From the age-old cola rivalry to politics and moviemaking, the Coca-Cola company has always dealt with a lot more than just a good soft drink.