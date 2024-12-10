The Absolute Best Bourbon To Pair With Coke

Name a more American cocktail than bourbon and Coke — we'll wait. Both drinks were invented in the United States, and combine to make a simple and sweet boozy cocktail that's a perfect party sipper. While it's hard to pinpoint who exactly invented what some people call the Coca-Cola Highball, one thing that's for certain is it's been around since the early 1900s. We were curious to find out the best type of bourbon to pair with Coke, so we spoke to Anton Kinloch, a bartender and the co-founder of Lone Wolf, a cocktail bar focused on spirit education, as is evidenced by its participation in New York Bartender Week.

According to Kinloch, when it comes to choosing the perfect brand of bourbon to combine with Coke, "Old Grand-Dad 114 proof is a solid choice to be mixed," he explained. "With a different mash bill (63% corn, 27% rye, and 10% barley) and higher ABV, the drink benefits from the extra dilution of soda and ice to be nursed over time." Old Grand-Dad 114 delivers a complex flavor profile featuring layers of spicy nuttiness with a slightly bitter char that perfectly folds into the sweetness of your Coke. A typical bourbon features a rye content that hovers around 15%, but because Old Grand-Dad 114 has a significantly higher rye level, it delivers a more subtle, yet still spicy, sip.