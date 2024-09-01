Make The Absolute Best Glaze For Your Meat With Bourbon And Cola

Although you may prefer to sip your bourbon and coke, the two are still pretty good together when it comes to cooking. They add depth to desserts like ice cream and cake, but most importantly, the duo enhances meat like no other. For the absolute best glaze to elevate any type of meat, make it with bourbon and cola.

If you stick strictly to herbs and spices when flavoring meat, you're missing out on the immensely delicious taste that drinks like bourbon and cola can bring to protein. Both ingredients have a wealth of tasting notes that make drinking them, and cooking with them, a special experience. Bourbon leans woodsy, sweetened with flavors like honey, toffee, vanilla, caramel, brown sugar, and warming spices. Cola also shares similar notes like vanilla and cinnamon, although it's brightened with lime, lemon, and oranges. Together, they bring a rich, sweet flavor to meat that makes its savory taste more impactful.

To make the glaze, take a note from this maple bourbon steak tips recipe and mix the liquids with a sticky ingredient to make it easier to brush onto the meat. Maple syrup has a similar rich flavor, as does molasses, but you can opt for honey, too. Mix the sweetener with both the bourbon and cola, and sprinkle in some salt and pepper. Set it aside while you cook the meat. In the last 20 minutes of cooking, brush the glaze over the meat and baste it every few minutes.