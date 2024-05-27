Every Type Of Bourbon, Explained

Bourbon has earned its place in American folklore. Not only is it the only spirit native to the United States, bourbon is also the country's only official spirit, thanks to a Congressional resolution passed in 1964.

We're accustomed to tasting bourbon in our Old Fashioneds and Mint Juleps, but bourbon has also made its way from behind the bar into the kitchen with recipes for dishes like a bourbon marinade for steaks, chocolate bourbon cherry cookies, and candied pork with a bourbon glaze becoming increasingly popular.

Bourbon is made with a mixture of corn, rye, wheat, and barley. To bear a bourbon label it must contain a grain mixture that is at least 51% corn. It can be no stronger than 160 proof and when it's aged in new oak casks, bourbon can contain no more than 62.5% alcohol and only 40% alcohol when it's bottled.

Even within these parameters, there are scores of bourbon varieties available today, which can be overwhelming to novices and connoisseurs alike. We've tapped two bourbon experts to help us distill the facts from the fiction regarding America's spirit. Craig Limon and Kevin Malta are giving us the skinny on every type of bourbon. Limon is the president and head of spirits archeology at The Bourbon Concierge, a boutique rare spirits store in Washington, D.C., and Malta is a Master of Bourbon at The Council of Whiskey Masters, a spirits education and certification organization.