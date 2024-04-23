How A Bourbon Marinade Will Give Your Steak A Nice Char

Bourbon isn't just for sipping or mixing into a classic Manhattan cocktail on the weekends. This amber liquor can also be a secret ingredient in your kitchen: you can use a touch of bourbon to add a rich, oaky, and vanilla-like flavor to homemade meatballs, or if you want to bake some fruit cakes for the neighbors, soaking dry fruits in bourbon can also give it a unique kick.

But if you're planning a weekend cookout, why not try your hand at making a bourbon steak marinade? It's incredibly simple, and the result is a juicier, more flavorful meat with a beautifully charred exterior.

Here's what you'll need: bourbon, Worcestershire sauce, minced shallot and garlic, and salt and pepper to taste. Just combine everything in a zip-top bag, add your steak, and let it marinate in the fridge for 4 to 24 hours. When you're ready to grill, your beef will be infused with the complex flavors of the bourbon marinade and more or less guaranteed to be a hit!