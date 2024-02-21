A Splash Of Bourbon Is All You Need To Amp Up Homemade Meatballs

The benefit of homemade meatballs is that you can use pretty much any ingredients you crave or already have in the kitchen. Ground beef, chicken, turkey, lamb, or vegetables combine with an array of other ingredients like breadcrumbs, herbs, onions, and your go-to blend of spices. Out of all of the ways there are to customize homemade meatballs, a unique way to boost the flavor is to reach into your liquor cabinet and grab a bottle of bourbon.

That's right, a splash of bourbon will give your meatballs a richer flavor. As you may already know, a sip of bourbon offers different flavor profiles depending on what kind you try, but you can generally expect various levels of smoky, sweet, and woodsy notes. When added to foods like meatballs, the booze will elevate the flavors of the dish and add nuttiness, smokiness, and a sweetness similar to caramel. Use whatever bourbon you have, or consider brands like Evan Williams, Jim Beam, and Maker's Mark, which some consider to be ideal for cooking. Don't worry too much about the liquor content, because a good portion of the alcohol will cook off depending on how long the meatballs simmer. This is all about adding flavor.