The Caffeine-Packed Nut That Once Defined The Iconic Coca-Cola Taste

Coca-Cola has been around for so long that it's sometimes hard to remember its origins, including where it got its iconic name. The "coca" part comes from the coca leaf, which, yes, is the same ingredient that is extracted to make cocaine — the earliest recipes of Coca-Cola did, in fact, contain cocaine. Meanwhile, the "cola" part of the name comes from the kola nut, which was another key ingredient in the popular soda. The name of the drink was suggested by Frank M. Robinson, the bookkeeper of Coca-Cola inventor John Pemberton, who thought that two Cs would make for better advertising.

The kola nut, which comes from the West African coast, is a caffeine stimulant. Kola nuts have been highly valued in West Africa dating back centuries, with the nuts being utilized as various ceremonies, such as weddings. A sign of luxury, they were chewed often by those who could afford them — and with its addictive quality, it certainly required wealth to keep up the habit. As for the taste, the kola nut itself is nothing like the very sweet Coca-Cola that it is used to make, but rather has a taste that is quite bitter. However, when the kola nut has been chewed, it then helps to intensify the sweetness of whatever food or drink you consume right after chewing the nut.