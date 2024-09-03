Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Favorite Dessert Was Created By His Mother
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is universally recognized for his profound contributions to the Civil Rights Movement and unwavering commitment to justice and equality. His speeches, writings, and leadership have cemented him as one of the most prolific thinkers of the 20th century. While history often remembers the monumental aspects of Dr. King's life, it is interesting to recognize the smaller, more personal moments that kept him going day to day, helping to paint a picture of a rounded man. Like most family-oriented individuals, Dr. King saw some of his deepest moments of inner reflection and relaxation at the dinner table surrounded by those he loved. Alberta Williams King, his mother, took great pride in her culinary creations, including quilly, Dr. King's favorite dessert.
Quilly is essentially Mrs King's take on a sweetened Jell-O salad. Jell-O salads have a rich history in the post-World War II United States because they're inexpensive to prepare, incredibly flavorful, and can feed many people. Quilly is no different, featuring fruit salad straight from the can, mini marshmallows, and stale macaroons. The King family frequently ate quilly after eating ribs, collard greens, and baked sweet potatoes; their favorite dinner. As such, quilly's chilled, refreshing sweetness perfectly balanced this heavy, savory meal. The King children gave the dessert its name, which some speculate is because of the crushed sugar wafers sprinkled on top, which could resemble quills or spikes.
How to make quilly at home
Alberta Williams King's quilly recipe is incredibly well-documented and preserved. According to the Smithsonian's National Museum of African-American History and Culture, unflavored gelatin is first activated by soaking in cold water for five minutes. Once activated, boiling water is added to dissolve the gelatin powder, sugar is stirred in, and the mixture is left to cool.
Once cooled, a pint of whipped heavy cream goes in. Traditional Jell-O salads use Cool Whip, a pre-packaged, low-calorie whipped topping made with hydrogenated vegetable oil and corn syrup that differs greatly from whipped cream. While both are acceptable in a Jell-O salad, homemade whipped cream is less sweet and boasts a smoother texture. After adding the cream, chopped almonds and crumbled pieces of stale macaroons are stirred in. We're talking coconut macaroons rather than the traditional French, sandwich-style macarons. There's a big difference between the two. Lastly mini marshmallows, canned fruit salad, and vanilla extract are added. It's poured into a mold and chilled in the refrigerator until set. Once set and removed from mold, the crushed sugar wafers are sprinkle on.
Alberta Williams King played a crucial role in shaping her son's character and values. As we reflect on Dr. King's enduring legacy today, we can perhaps also recognize the power of food and family on the human psyche. Quilly, while a simple dessert in its composition, seems bigger than the sum of its parts, serving as a small home-comfort in a time of great adversity.