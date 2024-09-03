Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Favorite Dessert Was Created By His Mother

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is universally recognized for his profound contributions to the Civil Rights Movement and unwavering commitment to justice and equality. His speeches, writings, and leadership have cemented him as one of the most prolific thinkers of the 20th century. While history often remembers the monumental aspects of Dr. King's life, it is interesting to recognize the smaller, more personal moments that kept him going day to day, helping to paint a picture of a rounded man. Like most family-oriented individuals, Dr. King saw some of his deepest moments of inner reflection and relaxation at the dinner table surrounded by those he loved. Alberta Williams King, his mother, took great pride in her culinary creations, including quilly, Dr. King's favorite dessert.

Quilly is essentially Mrs King's take on a sweetened Jell-O salad. Jell-O salads have a rich history in the post-World War II United States because they're inexpensive to prepare, incredibly flavorful, and can feed many people. Quilly is no different, featuring fruit salad straight from the can, mini marshmallows, and stale macaroons. The King family frequently ate quilly after eating ribs, collard greens, and baked sweet potatoes; their favorite dinner. As such, quilly's chilled, refreshing sweetness perfectly balanced this heavy, savory meal. The King children gave the dessert its name, which some speculate is because of the crushed sugar wafers sprinkled on top, which could resemble quills or spikes.