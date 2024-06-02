How Cool Whip Differs From Whipped Cream

Whipped cream is the OG dessert topping. As the name implies, whipped cream is cream that has been whipped. Heavy cream is chilled, then vigorously whipped with a whisk or electric mixer to introduce air, which creates tiny bubbles trapped by fat and protein to produce smooth and voluminous results.

That combination of fat, protein, and temperature stabilizes whipped cream, meaning it is sensitive to temperature and time — if your whipped cream gets too warm or sits out for too long, you'll lose your lift. You can, however, use instant pudding mix or gelatin to give those bubbles some added strength and stability.

Because whipped cream is more delicate, it is best made just before serving. Chill your cream, bowl, and utensils, and have any flavorings ready to go. Beat the cream to soft peaks before adding your sweetener, then continue to whip to your desired consistency. Homemade whipped cream can be kept in the refrigerator for a day or two before it begins to deflate.

If you want the rich, creamy flavor of whipped cream without the last-minute work, grab a can of whipped cream from your grocery store's dairy section. Unlike Cool Whip, Reddi Wip is made with real cream and milk, and doesn't include hydrogenated oils. Canned whipped cream has about 20 calories per two tablespoons (which is almost identical to the calories per serving of Cool Whip), versus 100 calories for two tablespoons of the homemade stuff.