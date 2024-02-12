How Long You Can Store Fresh Whipped Cream In The Fridge

Whipped cream is an amazing ingredient for elevating so many desserts. Whether you are looking to add filling to a classic strawberry shortcake or simply topping off your ultimate ice cream sundae, whipped cream can do it all. The only way to improve upon such perfection is by making it fresh at home. That being said, it can be hard to predict how many servings any given whipped cream recipe may produce, so there is a possibility that you may have leftovers. If you find yourself in this situation, read on to learn how to properly store homemade whipped cream and how long you can expect it to last.

The length of time for which homemade whipped cream will stay fresh and fluffy will vary based on its ingredients. In its purest form, this sweet topping will retain its expected flavor and texture for only a day or two before losing volume; however, it is possible to extend this window by adding other ingredients that will stabilize the cream. For example, adding cream of tartar or gelatin can help whipped cream to retain its desired qualities for up to four or even five days. Regardless of the ingredients used, be sure to store your whipped cream properly by placing it in an airtight container in the refrigerator.