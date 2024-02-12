How Long You Can Store Fresh Whipped Cream In The Fridge
Whipped cream is an amazing ingredient for elevating so many desserts. Whether you are looking to add filling to a classic strawberry shortcake or simply topping off your ultimate ice cream sundae, whipped cream can do it all. The only way to improve upon such perfection is by making it fresh at home. That being said, it can be hard to predict how many servings any given whipped cream recipe may produce, so there is a possibility that you may have leftovers. If you find yourself in this situation, read on to learn how to properly store homemade whipped cream and how long you can expect it to last.
The length of time for which homemade whipped cream will stay fresh and fluffy will vary based on its ingredients. In its purest form, this sweet topping will retain its expected flavor and texture for only a day or two before losing volume; however, it is possible to extend this window by adding other ingredients that will stabilize the cream. For example, adding cream of tartar or gelatin can help whipped cream to retain its desired qualities for up to four or even five days. Regardless of the ingredients used, be sure to store your whipped cream properly by placing it in an airtight container in the refrigerator.
How to tell when whipped cream has gone bad
Even if your whipped cream is stored and stabilized correctly, it — like all dairy products — will eventually spoil. As such, it is important to keep an eye out for signs that the cream has spoiled in order to avoid consuming pathogens that could make you sick. Keep an eye out for signs of expiration to determine if you should throw out your whipped cream. If the cream shows significant changes in color or texture, such as a yellowish hue or lumpiness, or if it has a sour smell, it is best to dispose of it rather than eating it.
If you need to further extend the shelf life of your whipped cream, it is possible to make it last for up to several months by freezing it. Simply place the whipped cream into an airtight container, such as a sealable plastic bag, and then stick it into the freezer. You can then thaw the whipped cream when you are ready to use it, and it should retain the majority of its flavor and texture.