Popular Jarritos Flavors, Ranked

Fruit punch is always a bit of a mystery drink. It's red, it's fruity, but no one seems to know what exactly it is. It's some undisclosed mixture of fruit juices that no one can define, but we all know it when we taste it. Fruit punch flavor has made its way into all sorts of beverages: sports drinks, energy drinks, canned cocktails, and more. It's also been made into foods like Jell-O, Tootsie pops, Peeps, gummy candies, and even vitamins, which makes it all the more maddening that it's so inscrutable. Still, fruit punch is a nostalgic treat that is so familiar, so embedded in childhood, that it's hard not to feel some affinity for it.

Jarritos fruit punch is lighter and brighter than a lot of fruit punch products, with just the right mix of sweetness, fruit intensity, and carbonation. It doesn't go down as sickly sweet or as artificial red tasting as a lot of fruit punch out there; instead, it tastes like what fruit punch is supposed to be: A delicate mix of fruit juices. The pre-mixed variety of fruit juices makes it one of the most versatile mixers in the Jarritos lineup, great in alcoholic punch bowls, individual cocktails, and frozen desserts. It edges out the middle-of-the-pack cola flavor because in the vast array of fruit punch beverages, Jarritos fruit punch stands out as an exemplar.