The Best Grapefruit Soda To Use For Paloma Drinks

Palomas, which are comprised of grapefruit soda and tequila, have been among my go-to drinks for quite some time. A good Paloma should have a great balance of tartness, grapefruit flavor, a hint of tequila, and subtle sweetness — and having a good grapefruit soda for your Paloma can make or break the drink. After all, the soda makes the cocktail fizzy and provides most of the flavoring. To determine which grapefruit soda is best out of Squirt, Fresca, La Croix, Jarritos, and Grapefruit Italian soda, we examined taste, balance, sweetness, and refreshingness, when pairing them each with a tequila blanco, which is best suited for citrusy cocktails.

Ultimately Jarritos came out on top. Jarritos and Palomas both originate from Mexico, so it's not a stretch to say that the cocktail tastes better when authentic ingredients are used. Of the sodas we considered, Jarritos was the most balanced and flavorful option. You can find it at different specialty stores, as well as many Mexican restaurants and grocery stores across America. It's not overly sweet and it has a very natural grapefruit flavor that mellows out some of the harshness of tequila, making for a smooth cocktail that anyone can enjoy.