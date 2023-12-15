The Best Ice Cream And Soda Pairings For The Perfect Float

There's nothing that brews nostalgia quite like a soda float. The most well-known varieties of this beverage feature a frothy root beer engulfing a sea of creamy vanilla ice cream scoops. Each sip marries the frozen dessert's creaminess with the root beer's bubbly sasparilla notes. But there's more to floats than just root beer and vanilla ice cream.

The ice cream float was invented by a drug store clerk, Robert M. Green, who first scooped vanilla ice cream onto the soda he was dispensing at his soda fountain. Others postulate that Green ran out of cream at the soda fountain and started substituting vanilla ice cream. Regardless of the "truth," we assume Green would probably be rolling in his grave to see some of our favorite combinations for ice cream floats, which we've tested and tweaked repeatedly. Here are our favorite — albeit somewhat unconventional — combinations of soda and ice cream that take a twist on the classic beverage.