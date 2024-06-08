Guava Is The Fresh And Fruity Addition To Level Up Your Margaritas

If you see a classic margarita on a restaurant menu, there's a good chance you'll see a few fruity versions of the drink listed right below it. Because tequila goes so well with practically any fruit, there's no shortage of fun combinations you can whip up — and some of our favorites include blood orange and pomegranate, botanical blackberry sage, and prickly pear cactus margaritas. And yet, there are a few good reasons why you'll want to move guava to the top of your priority list when making these cocktails this summer.

Since we eat (and drink) with our eyes first, there's no better way to get excited about downing your beverage than infusing it with a pretty pink liquid. In fact, the fruit's color is so vibrant that you may register your beverage as something more complex than a margarita at first glance. But the taste of guava is really what makes this variation stand out. Guavas boast a sweet, yet tangy flavor, which means your margarita won't end up too sugary or sour. But what you will get is a refreshing, tropical twist on the classic cocktail that will cool you off whether you're sipping on one at the beach or on your patio.