Botanical Blackberry Sage Margarita Recipe
Looking for a refreshing twist on a perennial, classic cocktail? This recipe from Tasting Table's recipe developer Jennine Rye gives an interesting new take on a cocktail menu staple, the margarita. This blackberry sage margarita is a delightful concoction that tantalizes the taste buds with its unique blend of flavors. Combining the sweetness of ripe blackberries with the earthy, aromatic essence of sage, this cocktail is a perfect balance of fruity and herbal notes.
Blackberries can run the risk of tasting just a bit too tart to be enjoyable, so they benefit from clever pairings, which is just what this recipe provides. The earthiness of the sage and the sweetness of the sugar and syrup really help to balance out the sharpness of the lime and blackberries. Because blackberries have quite a long season, stretching from late spring to early fall, this cocktail can be enjoyed seasonally all through the summer. It's perfect for warm evenings and even into the cozy nights by the fire as the autumnal chill starts to set in.
This blackberry sage margarita is a versatile libation that is sure to impress guests and elevate any gathering. Whether you're hosting a soirée with friends or simply unwinding after a long day, this cocktail is a delightful companion that promises to leave a lasting impression. Sophisticated, vibrant, and utterly delicious, the blackberry sage margarita makes for an excellent addition to the repertoire of any home bartender. So, dig out your cocktail set and get mixing!
Gather the ingredients for this botanical blackberry sage margarita recipe
To begin this botanical blackberry sage margarita recipe, you will first need to gather the ingredients. You will want sugar, a lime, blackberries, sage leaves, tequila, triple sec, and simple syrup.
Step 1: Prepare the glass
Rim a margarita glass with lime juice and then sugar.
Step 2: Add blackberries and sage to a cocktail shaker
Add 6 blackberries and 2 sage leaves to a cocktail shaker.
Step 3: Muddle
Muddle the blackberries and sage leaves.
Step 4: Add spirits and syrup
Add tequila, triple sec, and simple syrup to the cocktail shaker.
Step 5: Add ice
Add a handful of ice.
Step 6: Shake it up
Place the lid on the shaker and shake for 15 seconds.
Step 7: Pour it out
Pour out the cocktail into the prepared glass.
Step 8: Garnish and serve
Garnish with sage leaves and blackberries before serving.
How can this botanical blackberry sage margarita be adapted?
This recipe for a blackberry sage margarita could be adapted in various ways to create new flavor profiles to and cater to different tastes and preferences. For instance, you could make a sweeter version by using honey or agave syrup in addition to the sugar and the syrup, depending on just how sweet your sweet tooth is. Alternatively, you could pull back on the tartness and switch out the blackberries for a different type of fruit, such as strawberries to make the cocktail a bit sweeter or raspberries to lean into the zingy edge of the lime juice.
To make it more herbal and highlight the refreshing elements of the drink, mint or basil leaves could be added in, either as a replacement for the sage or even in addition to the sage, for a unique twist. Experimenting with different spirits like vodka or rum could also provide a different kick to the cocktail. If you'd like to cut out the alcohol altogether, sparkling water or lemon-lime soda could replace the tequila and triple sec, making it a mocktail suitable for all ages or anyone wanting to reduce or avoid alcohol. These adaptations allow for endless possibilities for customizing the blackberry sage margarita recipe, so why not get creative and come up with your own version of this classic cocktail?
How can this blackberry sage margarita be served?
Creative serving can enhance this blackberry sage margarita. Rye has opted to serve it in a traditional margarita glass rimmed with sugar and decorated with blackberries and sage leaves for an elegant presentation. However, a rocks glass provides a different and more modern style to this drink, and the cocktail can be served on the rocks for a more chilled option.
If you're hosting a bit of a cocktail soirée, you might choose to scale this recipe up to enjoy together with a larger number of guests, in which case you could mix up a large batch into a pitcher topped up with soda water or lemonade for easy sharing and a lighter drink. You can still use fresh blackberries and sage leaves as a garnish to make a visually appealing centerpiece. Offering themed cocktail stirrers can also add a decorative touch to the presentation.
With the balanced mix of botanical and fruity notes of this drink, it works well served alongside both appetizers and desserts. Goat cheese makes a delicious flavor pairing for this margarita, as do honey flavors, other fruits, and herbs. Or, to go back to the roots of this classic cocktail, why not serve it alongside a delicious spread of Mexican food? By experimenting with different serving vessels, presentation styles, and food options, you can stamp your personality onto this blackberry sage margarita cocktail recipe, enhancing the overall drinking experience and impressing your guests.
|Calories per Serving
|323
|Total Fat
|0.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|37.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.1 g
|Total Sugars
|32.9 g
|Sodium
|12.1 mg
|Protein
|0.6 g