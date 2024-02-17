11 Blackberry Recipes You'll Want All Year Round
Known for their sweet and swarthy flavor and juicy texture, blackberries are a delicious fruit to keep in your fridge. They're also packed with essential nutrients, including fiber, antioxidants, vitamin C, and potassium, making them an excellent option for adding a nutritious spin to dishes. Plus, their naturally deep purple color (which comes from plant pigments called anthocyanins) can add a pretty hue to your creations.
The only catch? The tartness of blackberries can be off-putting to some, especially when eaten by themselves. The trick is to pair the succulent fruits with ingredients that balance that flavor profile, such as sweet honey or earthy herbs. The following blackberry recipes can help you do just that, as each dish is designed to complement or contrast in ways that make all of the ingredients shine. Many of these recipes also use fresh blackberries, which are in season between late spring and early fall, though you're welcome to substitute with frozen blackberries when the fruit is off-season.
1. Southern Blackberry Cobbler
Whether you're new to baking or craving a no-fuss dessert, you'll want to add this Southern blackberry cobbler to your to-do list. It features a fluffy batter studded with sugared blackberries, which naturally caramelize and release juices in the oven. What's more, the batter recipe is designed to be simple and straightforward, so you'll have no problem remembering the ingredients: 1 cup flour, 1 cup sugar, 1 cup milk, and 1 stick of butter. Once you've baked the cobbler to golden perfection, top it off with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream — or maybe a bit of both.
Recipe: Southern Blackberry Cobbler
2. Honey Blackberry Sage Pie
Although you can't go wrong with a simple blackberry pie, this honey and sage iteration is certainly worth trying. Fresh blackberries are tossed in honey and sage is worked into a flaky crust, resulting in a herby dessert that's sure to steal the show. But if you're not a fan of herbaceous flavors, you can leave out the sage or add a bit of ground ginger or cinnamon for a quick substitute. When it's time to dig into a slice, add an extra drizzle of honey to round it all out.
Recipe: Honey Blackberry Sage Pie
3. Blackberry Peach Cobbler
If most blackberry desserts are too tart for your liking, this peach and blackberry cobbler might be just what you need. The sweetness of peaches reduces the bitter jaminess of blackberries, creating a wonderful medley of fruity flavors. Plus, it's easier to make than pie, as it calls for a biscuit-like crust that's only added to the top. Enjoy the cobbler with whipped cream, vanilla ice cream, or if you're feeling fancy, a dollop of tangy crème fraîche.
Recipe: Blackberry Peach Cobbler
4. Buttermilk Blackberry Scones
The idea of making scones from scratch might sound intimidating, but the process is delightfully easy to do at home. Simply mix the dry ingredients together, incorporate cubes of cold unsalted butter, then add the wet ingredients and fresh blackberries. After you've cut the dough into wedges, pop them in the oven and bake until golden brown. In less than 20 minutes, you'll have a fruity and tender pastry that's perfect for breakfast, dessert, and snacking.
Recipe: Buttermilk Blackberry Scones
5. Vanilla Blackberry Jam
With this blackberry recipe in your repertoire, you can make a fruity jam with just four ingredients: sugar, lemon, vanilla extract, and of course, plenty of blackberries. The process is also sweet and simple, as all you need to do is heat the ingredients in a saucepan and stir until the berries burst and gel. Once cooled, the homemade vanilla blackberry jam can be enjoyed on toast, spooned on yogurt, or even whisked into buttercream icing.
Recipe: Vanilla Blackberry Jam
6. Grilled Tri Tip With Blackberry Mustard
If you love sweet-and-savory dishes, this blackberry recipe for grilled tri-tip with berry mustard will make your taste buds sing. The bottom of the sirloin is grilled until charred and caramelized, then served with a tangy blackberry mustard sauce made of fresh blackberries, white wine, granulated white sugar, unsalted butter, and whole-grain mustard. You can also use red wine instead of white, though the resulting sauce will have a more intense flavor. Enjoy the steak and blackberry mustard sauce with roasted vegetables or mashed potatoes for a hearty meal.
7. Blackberry Sage Vodka Smash
This blackberry sage vodka smash tastes as good as it looks. As the name suggests, the drink involves smashing blackberries, sage, and sugar in a glass, then combining the fruity mixture with vodka and soda water. Alternatively, you can replace the vodka with more seltzer water for a booze-free (and kid-friendly) twist on the drink. For the ultimate mixologist touch, don't forget to garnish the drink with fresh sage and blackberries on a cocktail spear.
Recipe: Blackberry Sage Vodka Smash
8. Very Berry Frozen Yogurt Bark
Turn fresh blackberries into a nutritious treat with this frozen yogurt bark blackerry recipe. It's highly customizable, as you can use any type of yogurt — including non-dairy options — and the natural sweetener you prefer. Top it off with berries and other delicious fixings, like chopped nuts, coconut flakes, chia seeds, hemp seeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, and chocolate chips. The bark will last two weeks in the freezer, making it easy to satisfy your sweet tooth whenever the craving hits.
Recipe: Very Berry Frozen Yogurt Bark
9. Roasted Berry and Buttermilk Pancakes
Win at weekend brunch with this recipe for roasted berry and buttermilk pancakes. Fresh berries are tossed in maple sugar or your sweetener of choice, then roasted for 15 minutes until softened and caramelized. Next, the fruity concoction is folded into a standard buttermilk pancake batter, which is cooked until fluffy and golden brown. You can use just blackberries if that's all you have, though other berries — like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries — are fair game here too.
10. Nut-Free Greek Yogurt Granola Bars
Yogurt with granola is a classic breakfast, but sometimes, there just isn't enough time in the morning to whip up a bowl. Enter this quick and protein-rich recipe, which features a layer of date-sweetened granola bars topped with vanilla Greek yogurt and lightly cooked berries, including blackberries. It's also nut-free, making it ideal for those with nut allergies, though you're welcome to add chopped nuts or nut butter for even more flavor and plant-based protein. Plus, one batch yields nine servings, so you'll be set for breakfast all week long.
11. Blackberry-Glazed Sage Roast Chicken
Impress your guests (and yourself) by serving a blackberry-glazed chicken stuffed with onion, lemons, and fresh sage leaves. As the bird roasts in the oven, you can prepare the 15-minute glaze, which calls for a flavorful combination of blackberries, sage, sugar, balsamic vinegar, and butter. Equal parts sweet, savory, and tangy, this dish pairs well with grains, potatoes, and roasted vegetables. You could even enjoy leftovers in a wrap or sandwich for a unique twist on lunch.