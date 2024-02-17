11 Blackberry Recipes You'll Want All Year Round

Known for their sweet and swarthy flavor and juicy texture, blackberries are a delicious fruit to keep in your fridge. They're also packed with essential nutrients, including fiber, antioxidants, vitamin C, and potassium, making them an excellent option for adding a nutritious spin to dishes. Plus, their naturally deep purple color (which comes from plant pigments called anthocyanins) can add a pretty hue to your creations.

The only catch? The tartness of blackberries can be off-putting to some, especially when eaten by themselves. The trick is to pair the succulent fruits with ingredients that balance that flavor profile, such as sweet honey or earthy herbs. The following blackberry recipes can help you do just that, as each dish is designed to complement or contrast in ways that make all of the ingredients shine. Many of these recipes also use fresh blackberries, which are in season between late spring and early fall, though you're welcome to substitute with frozen blackberries when the fruit is off-season.