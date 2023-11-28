Honey Blackberry Sage Pie Recipe
Of all the types of fruits you might incorporate into a pie, blackberries aren't typically at the top of the list — though this honey blackberry sage pie recipe just might bump them up a few spots. As recipe developer and pastry chef Katie Rosenhouse says, "It's pretty rare to make a straight blackberry pie — I'll typically make a triple berry pie, or a blackberry-pear combination, but going solo with the blackberries makes this kind of a luxe dessert."
Blackberries have a reputation for being a somewhat bitter fruit, but a healthy dose of honey helps balance that tartness. As if that weren't enough, you'll also find an unexpected addition to the pie crust: fresh sage. Herbs certainly aren't the most common pie addition, but as Rosenhouse explains, "Adding sage to the pie dough adds a savory element that beautifully complements the tart flavor of the blackberries and the sweetness of honey." If you're looking to thoroughly impress your family or dinner guests, you can't go wrong with a homemade pie, and this recipe puts the perfect twist on a classic without veering too far from the tried and true formula.
Gather the ingredients for honey blackberry sage pie
As you might have guessed, fresh blackberries are the star of the show here, but they certainly don't stand alone. You'll also need minute tapioca, granulated sugar, cinnamon, honey, lemon juice, salted butter, and an egg for the filling. For the pie crust, you'll need all-purpose flour, sugar, salt, frozen butter, cold water, and chopped fresh sage. And finally, as final, optional garnishes, you may want some coarse sugar, vanilla ice cream, and extra honey on hand.
Step 1: Begin making the crust
Prepare the pie crust: Stir 2 ½ cups flour, sugar, and salt to combine.
Step 2: Grate the butter
Grate frozen butter using the large holes of a box grater.
Step 3: Add in butter and sage
Add butter and sage to flour mixture and toss to combine.
Step 4: Add water
Add ⅓ cup water and lightly mix to incorporate. If the dough is too dry, add remaining water.
Step 5: Form a dough ball
Turn dough out onto a clean surface and lightly knead to form a ball.
Step 6: Divide the dough
Divide dough into 2 sections.
Step 7: Shape and refrigerate dough
Form each into a flattened disk, wrap with plastic, and refrigerate for 1 hour.
Step 8: Roll out dough
Lightly dust a clean surface with flour and roll 1 disk to a 12-inch circle about ⅛ to ¼ inch thick.
Step 9: Transfer to pie dish
Transfer dough to a 9-inch pie pan and trim to leave 1 inch of overhang. Save dough scraps.
Step 10: Press in the edges
Fold dough under itself around the edges to form a neat crust.
Step 11: Crimp the edges
Crimp edges as desired.
Step 12: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 375 F.
Step 13: Grind the tapioca
Prepare the filling: Use a spice grinder or food processor to grind tapioca into a fine flour.
Step 14: Combine tapioca, sugar, and cinnamon
In a small bowl, stir ground tapioca, sugar, and cinnamon to combine.
Step 15: Coat the blackberries
Place blackberries into a large bowl and add the tapioca mixture, honey, and lemon juice. Toss to combine, then set aside for 15 minutes.
Step 16: Roll out remaining dough
Meanwhile, dust a clean surface (or a piece of parchment paper) with flour and roll out remaining pie dough to a ⅛-inch thickness.
Step 17: Cut out strips and leaf shapes
Cut half the dough into 1-inch strips, then use leaf cutters to cut remaining dough into leaf shapes. Remove and save dough scraps.
Step 18: Add filling and butter to crust
Pour blackberry filling into prepared pie crust. Dot with butter.
Step 19: Layer on dough strips and leaves
Top about ⅔ of the pie with a lattice pattern using the 1-inch dough strips. Top the remaining portion of pie with leaf shapes.
Step 20: Use dough scraps as needed
Re-roll dough scraps and cut additional leaves or strips as needed to finish topping the pie.
Step 21: Brush with egg wash
Whisk egg with a splash of water and brush over the crust.
Step 22: Sprinkle on coarse sugar
Sprinkle with coarse sugar if desired.
Step 23: Transfer pie to baking sheet
Place pie onto a parchment-lined baking sheet.
Step 24: Bake, then cool, the pie
Bake for 75-90 minutes until crust is golden brown and berry juice begins to bubble along the edge of the crust. Transfer to a rack to cool for at least 30 minutes.
Step 25: Serve
Serve sliced pie warm with scoops of vanilla ice cream or dollops of whipped cream, and/or an additional drizzle of honey, if desired.
How can I change up the ingredients in this honey blackberry sage pie?
You won't be disappointed if you follow this recipe exactly as written, but of course, there's always wiggle room for customizations and ingredient swaps. The most obvious swap is to use frozen blackberries instead of fresh — depending on where you live, the fresh ones might not be the ripest option. "I used fresh blackberries when making this pie, but if you can't find them, feel free to substitute with frozen," Rosenhouse says, advising to "use them straight from the freezer when mixing with the other ingredients for the pie filling." Of course, you can also get creative with the type of fruit you're using, whether you welcome more berries in or explore other fruity options. "You can also substitute a portion of the blackberries for mixed berries, chopped fresh pears, or even apples for a unique fall pie," says Rosenhouse.
There's also opportunity for switch-ups when it comes to the pie crust, especially for those who aren't totally sold on the herb-infused nature of it. "If you aren't feeling the sage, add a little spice to your crust in the way of ground ginger, cinnamon, or nutmeg, for a classic fall flavor," Rosenhouse suggests.
When should I serve with this honey blackberry sage pie?
There's never a bad time to serve pie, though some people deem the esteemed dessert to be more appropriate for special occasions. "This pie would make a nice twist on the classic Thanksgiving dessert offerings, or make in late summer when blackberries are plentiful," says Rosenhouse. Of course, there's no need to stop at Thanksgiving, as this blackberry pie is worthy of gracing just about any holiday spread. And, because you can use frozen berries in this recipe, you don't have to worry too much about the fruit being in season, though it is always nice to put fresh berries to good use.
Occasions for serving aside, you may also want to consider what would pair well with this pie. While Rosenhouse recommends serving up a slice with ice cream, whipped cream, or perhaps a drizzle of honey, there's one box that remains unchecked — what will you sip on? "This blackberry sage pie pairs nicely with a cup of tea or glass of dry white wine," Rosenhouse suggests.
What are some tips to ensure a perfect blackberry pie?
This blackberry pie is quite the labor of love, so you most definitely want to set yourself up for success before you even turn the oven on. Luckily, there are a few easy steps that you can take to ensure a perfect pie, and the first one revolves around an ingredient in the pie's foundation, AKA the crust. "I love to use the grated butter method for making pie crust," Rosenhouse explains, adding, "I find that this shortcut for cutting in the butter results in a consistent flaky crust every time."
Another tip is to be patient as the pie bakes. Over an hour of baking time may seem extensive, but as Rosenhouse explains, "When baking fruit pies, always bake longer than you think." She goes on to say, "You should see juice bubbling out of the side of the (golden brown) crust when it's ready to come out. This will ensure a thick, lightly caramelized filling."
- For the pie crust
- 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour, plus additional for rolling dough
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 cup salted butter, frozen
- ⅓ to ½ cup cold water
- ¼ cup fresh sage leaves, finely chopped
- For the filling
- 8 cups fresh or frozen blackberries
- ¼ cup minute tapioca
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ cup honey
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons salted butter
- 1 large egg
- 1 tablespoon coarse sugar, for crust
- Vanilla ice cream or whipped cream, for serving
- Honey, for drizzling
- Prepare the pie crust: Stir 2 ½ cups flour, sugar, and salt to combine.
- Grate frozen butter using the large holes of a box grater.
- Add butter and sage to flour mixture and toss to combine.
- Add ⅓ cup water and lightly mix to incorporate. If the dough is too dry, add remaining water.
- Turn dough out onto a clean surface and lightly knead to form a ball.
- Divide dough into 2 sections.
- Form each into a flattened disk, wrap with plastic, and refrigerate for 1 hour.
- Lightly dust a clean surface with flour and roll 1 disk to a 12-inch circle about ⅛ to ¼ inch thick.
- Transfer dough to a 9-inch pie pan and trim to leave 1 inch of overhang. Save dough scraps.
- Fold dough under itself around the edges to form a neat crust.
- Crimp edges as desired.
- Preheat oven to 375 F.
- Prepare the filling: Use a spice grinder or food processor to grind tapioca into a fine flour.
- In a small bowl, stir ground tapioca, sugar, and cinnamon to combine.
- Place blackberries into a large bowl and add the tapioca mixture, honey, and lemon juice. Toss to combine, then set aside for 15 minutes.
- Meanwhile, dust a clean surface (or a piece of parchment paper) with flour and roll out remaining pie dough to a ⅛-inch thickness.
- Cut half the dough into 1-inch strips, then use leaf cutters to cut remaining dough into leaf shapes. Remove and save dough scraps.
- Pour blackberry filling into prepared pie crust. Dot with butter.
- Top about ⅔ of the pie with a lattice pattern using the 1-inch dough strips. Top the remaining portion of pie with leaf shapes.
- Re-roll dough scraps and cut additional leaves or strips as needed to finish topping the pie.
- Whisk egg with a splash of water and brush over the crust.
- Sprinkle with coarse sugar if desired.
- Place pie onto a parchment-lined baking sheet.
- Bake for 75-90 minutes until crust is golden brown and berry juice begins to bubble along the edge of the crust. Transfer to a rack to cool for at least 30 minutes.
- Serve sliced pie warm with scoops of vanilla ice cream or dollops of whipped cream, and/or an additional drizzle of honey, if desired.
|Calories per Serving
|525
|Total Fat
|23.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|13.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.8 g
|Cholesterol
|73.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|73.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|8.7 g
|Total Sugars
|38.0 g
|Sodium
|593.5 mg
|Protein
|8.2 g