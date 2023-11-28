Honey Blackberry Sage Pie Recipe

Of all the types of fruits you might incorporate into a pie, blackberries aren't typically at the top of the list — though this honey blackberry sage pie recipe just might bump them up a few spots. As recipe developer and pastry chef Katie Rosenhouse says, "It's pretty rare to make a straight blackberry pie — I'll typically make a triple berry pie, or a blackberry-pear combination, but going solo with the blackberries makes this kind of a luxe dessert."

Blackberries have a reputation for being a somewhat bitter fruit, but a healthy dose of honey helps balance that tartness. As if that weren't enough, you'll also find an unexpected addition to the pie crust: fresh sage. Herbs certainly aren't the most common pie addition, but as Rosenhouse explains, "Adding sage to the pie dough adds a savory element that beautifully complements the tart flavor of the blackberries and the sweetness of honey." If you're looking to thoroughly impress your family or dinner guests, you can't go wrong with a homemade pie, and this recipe puts the perfect twist on a classic without veering too far from the tried and true formula.