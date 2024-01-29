Main Ingredients Poultry Recipes Chicken Recipes

Blackberry-Glazed Sage Roast Chicken Recipe

blackberry glazed sage roast chicken Jennine Rye/Tasting Table
By Jennine Rye and Tasting Table Staff/

Elegant yet easy to make, roasted chicken is a well-loved and versatile dish enjoyed around the world. Roasting a chicken in the oven is perhaps the perfect way to cook this popular protein; the cooking process adds a whole lot of flavor and juiciness to the resulting meat, as the skin and bones contribute to the tenderness and the taste of the roast chicken.

This roast chicken recipe, from the kitchen of Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, combines the simplicity and succulence of a classic roast chicken with a well-balanced blackberry and sage glaze. The glaze provides a sweet and tart flavor profile with an earthy herbal undertone — while this flavor combination may seem a little unusual, the blackberry, sage, and chicken actually pair together beautifully, and the resulting chicken is gloriously juicy with a tart, fruity finish. This dish is perfect for upping your roast chicken game, or for those who want to embrace and celebrate the flavors of fall year-round. Read on to find out just how simple this decadent blackberry-glazed sage roast chicken recipe is to make at home.

Gather the ingredients for this blackberry-glazed sage roast chicken recipe

blackberry glazed roast chicken ingredients Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

To begin this blackberry-glazed sage roast chicken recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want a whole chicken, olive oil, half an onion, fresh sage, fresh or frozen blackberries, granulated sugar, balsamic vinegar, cold butter, and salt and pepper. Optionally, you can include a lemon to stuff into the chicken along with the onion.

Step 1: Preheat the oven

preheating an oven Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Preheat the oven to 375 F.

Step 2: Stuff the chicken

whole chicken being stuffed Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Stuff the chicken cavity with the onion, optional lemon slices, and sage leaves — reserve 3 or 4 leaves for the sauce.

Step 3: Oil and season the chicken

pouring oil on a chicken Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Rub the chicken all over with olive oil and season well salt and pepper.

Step 4: Tie up the chicken legs

chicken being tied with twine Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Tie the chicken legs together using kitchen twine.

Step 5: Secure the wings

chicken being tied with twine Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Turn the bird over and fasten the twine under the chicken to hold the wings in place.

Step 6: Start roasting the chicken

roasting chicken in roasting tray Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Transfer the chicken to an oven tray, placed upside down. Bake for 10 minutes.

Step 7: Rotate the chicken

chicken in roasting tray Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Remove from the oven and turn the chicken right side up, then return it to the oven to roast for 1 hour.

Step 8: Begin the blackberry glaze

blackberry glaze ingredients in pan Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Add the blackberries, reserved sage, sugar, balsamic vinegar, ⅓ cup water, and salt and pepper to a small pan.

Step 9: Cook the blackberries

cooking blackberry glaze in saucepan Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Heat the pan to a medium temperature and allow the mixture to simmer for 15-20 minutes, mixing and mashing the blackberries.

Step 10: Remove the glaze from the heat

blackberry glaze in a saucepan Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Once the mixture has reduced and thickened, remove from heat.

Step 11: Strain the glaze

blackberry glaze being sieved Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Strain the blackberry mixture through a fine mesh sieve to remove the blackberry seeds and sage.

Step 12: Stir in the butter

stirring butter into blackberry glaze Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Stir in the cold butter and set aside.

Step 13: Brush the chicken with glaze

brushing chicken with blackberry glaze Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

After 1 hour, remove the chicken from the oven and brush it all over with the blackberry glaze, then return to the oven for 10 minutes.

Step 14: Apply a second glaze

brushing chicken with blackberry glaze Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Remove the chicken once more and coat the chicken thoroughly in a second layer of glaze, before returning to the oven for a final 10 minutes.

Step 15: Rest the chicken

blackberry glazed sage roast chicken Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Remove the finished chicken from the oven, and allow it to rest for 15 minutes, reserving any juices for gravy.

Step 16: Serve

blackberry glazed sage roast chicken Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Carve with a sharp knife and serve.

How can you adapt this roast chicken recipe?

blackberry glazed sage roast chicken Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

There are several ways this blackberry-glazed sage roast chicken recipe can be adapted, according to your personal preferences and what you can find in the store. To add more flavor to the roast chicken, why not stuff the chicken with some different herbs or garlic? The sage in this recipe can easily be substituted for other herbs. We recommend rosemary or thyme, as both pair wonderfully with blackberries and chicken. You could also try mixing different fruits into the glaze for different flavorful results: Peaches and plums are both great options. And, to switch up the glaze even more, you can try adding different spices, such as cloves or star anise, to give the roast chicken a spiced fruity finish.

For an even more flavorful finish, you can also consider brining the chicken, which will add extra taste and juiciness to the cooked bird. And, if you don't think you'll make it through an entire roast chicken, this recipe can easily be adapted for smaller chicken pieces, such as chicken thighs, drumsticks, and breasts. Just make sure to go for skin-on chicken for the best results, and adjust your cooking times accordingly.

What should you serve with this blackberry-glazed roast chicken?

blackberry glazed sage roast chicken Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

This blackberry-glazed sage roast chicken is wonderfully versatile and can be served up in a variety of different ways. It pairs wonderfully when carved and served alongside a classic roast dinner consisting of mixed herb-roasted vegetables, freshly steamed greens and carrots, and a drizzle of homemade chicken gravy. It also pairs well with new potatoes, potato dauphinois, or mashed sweet potatoes. Other grains that can be served alongside this chicken dish are rice, couscous, and quinoa, and these can be served either hot or cold as a side salad to the chicken. A lemony roasted veggie quinoa makes a healthy and attractive accompaniment on your plate, alongside some mixed green leaves.

For other serving ideas, this roast chicken can be carved up and served cold on it's own. You could enjoy it shredded as part of a salad along with lettuce, nuts, and other fresh veggies, or as a delicious sandwich or wrap filling paired simply with some fresh leaves and mayonnaise.

Blackberry-Glazed Sage Roast Chicken Recipe
Switch up your roast chicken routine with this blackberry-glazed version, which provides the perfect sweet-tart-savory flavor profile.
Prep Time
15
minutes
Cook Time
1.5
hours
Servings
4
Servings
blackberry glazed sage roast chicken
Total time: 1 hour, 45 minutes
Ingredients
  • 1 whole medium-sized chicken
  • ½ onion, sliced into quarters
  • 1 small bunch sage leaves, divided
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • salt, to taste
  • pepper, to taste
  • 2 cups blackberries, fresh or frozen
  • 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons cold butter
Optional Ingredients
  • lemon slices
Directions
  1. Preheat the oven to 375 F.
  2. Stuff the chicken cavity with the onion, optional lemon slices, and sage leaves — reserve 3 or 4 leaves for the sauce.
  3. Rub the chicken all over with olive oil and season well salt and pepper.
  4. Tie the chicken legs together using kitchen twine.
  5. Turn the bird over and fasten the twine under the chicken to hold the wings in place.
  6. Transfer the chicken to an oven tray, placed upside down. Bake for 10 minutes.
  7. Remove from the oven and turn the chicken right side up, then return it to the oven to roast for 1 hour.
  8. Add the blackberries, reserved sage, sugar, balsamic vinegar, ⅓ cup water, and salt and pepper to a small pan.
  9. Heat the pan to a medium temperature and allow the mixture to simmer for 15-20 minutes, mixing and mashing the blackberries.
  10. Once the mixture has reduced and thickened, remove from heat.
  11. Strain the blackberry mixture through a fine mesh sieve to remove the blackberry seeds and sage.
  12. Stir in the cold butter and set aside.
  13. After 1 hour, remove the chicken from the oven and brush it all over with the blackberry glaze, then return to the oven for 10 minutes.
  14. Remove the chicken once more and coat the chicken thoroughly in a second layer of glaze, before returning to the oven for a final 10 minutes.
  15. Remove the finished chicken from the oven, and allow it to rest for 15 minutes, reserving any juices for gravy.
  16. Carve with a sharp knife and serve.
Nutrition
Calories per Serving 828
Total Fat 58.2 g
Saturated Fat 17.5 g
Trans Fat 0.3 g
Cholesterol 240.3 mg
Total Carbohydrates 16.9 g
Dietary Fiber 4.5 g
Total Sugars 11.6 g
Sodium 970.2 mg
Protein 57.2 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
