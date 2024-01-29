Blackberry-Glazed Sage Roast Chicken Recipe

Elegant yet easy to make, roasted chicken is a well-loved and versatile dish enjoyed around the world. Roasting a chicken in the oven is perhaps the perfect way to cook this popular protein; the cooking process adds a whole lot of flavor and juiciness to the resulting meat, as the skin and bones contribute to the tenderness and the taste of the roast chicken.

This roast chicken recipe, from the kitchen of Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, combines the simplicity and succulence of a classic roast chicken with a well-balanced blackberry and sage glaze. The glaze provides a sweet and tart flavor profile with an earthy herbal undertone — while this flavor combination may seem a little unusual, the blackberry, sage, and chicken actually pair together beautifully, and the resulting chicken is gloriously juicy with a tart, fruity finish. This dish is perfect for upping your roast chicken game, or for those who want to embrace and celebrate the flavors of fall year-round. Read on to find out just how simple this decadent blackberry-glazed sage roast chicken recipe is to make at home.