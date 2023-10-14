15 Tips You Need For Roasting Whole Chicken

The most suitable chickens for the purpose of roasting are called, of course, roasters. These birds weigh more than 5 pounds, according to the USDA, while broilers, sometimes referred to as fryers, weigh between 2½ and 4½ pounds. Broilers are also as satisfactory as roasting chickens, though the yield is less. While bigger might be better in other situations, we think smaller chickens are often more flavorful. Fresh chicken should be plump, with a pinkish hue. Poke it with your finger; does it resume its former shape quickly? Look for signs of bruising and tearing in the skin, which often affects quality and freshness. Make sure to check the best before the date before selecting.

Other factors include personal principles. Will your chicken be organic, free-range, or antibiotic-free? Many people believe that these designations affect the taste of the bird in a positive way. Ethical considerations can also come into play with such certifications as free-range, cage-free, and pasture-raised, though this does not always mean that the chickens are treated in a humane fashion. Keep in mind that your pocketbook will probably be lightened a little more when purchasing one of these over a standard supermarket bird.