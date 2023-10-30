12 Ways To Add More Flavor To Roast Chicken

Roast chicken is comfort food at its finest. Unfortunately, many people are intimidated by the prospect of roasting a whole chicken — especially since when done incorrectly, roast chicken can be undeniably bland and flavorless. No one wants to go to the time and effort of roasting a whole bird just to have it turn out tasting less than exciting. The good news is, with a few tips and tricks, making a flavorful roast chicken is easier than you might think. It's also a great culinary skill to perfect because roasting a chicken is an easy, affordable way to feed a crowd. If you don't have a lot of mouths to feed, roast chicken is a great thing to have on hand in the fridge to prep easy lunches or quick dinners.

There are two main components to making a flavorful roast chicken: understanding the proper technique and using the right ingredients. We're here to help you master both aspects, so you'll never have to worry about your roast chicken tasting bland again. There are several methods you can use, so pick the tips and tricks that speak to your preferences and tastebuds. Roast chicken is extremely versatile, and the world is your oyster in terms of making it your dream dish. If you follow the advice below, you might find yourself adding roast chicken to your weekly meal rotation before you know it.