12 Tips You Need When Making Scones

The best scones are tender, buttery, and flavorful with crisp edges. They can be sweet or savory and made in different shapes and sizes, from triangles to circles to squares. Serve warm scones for breakfast with a dollop of jam, at afternoon tea with clotted cream, or as a savory appetizer. These delightful pastries originated in Scotland, and there are some marked differences between American and English scones. American scones are rich, sweet, soft, and made with copious amounts of dairy, while English scones are typically drier, lighter, less sweet, and more similar to American biscuits.

Scones can be challenging to make correctly. They can become dense and bland if you don't use the right ingredients and techniques. So, we're sharing tips on how to make moist, tasty, beautiful scones every time. These tips will help you master these pastries that are not quite a biscuit and not really cake or bread either. Once you learn the basics of making scones, you'll be well on your way to conquering scone-making. So grab your apron, and we'll guide you, step by step, in making scones that are as good as can be.