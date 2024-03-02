Blood Orange And Pomegranate Margarita Cocktail Recipe

You might want to batch this blood orange and pomegranate margarita recipe if you are hosting a party or like to have cocktail mixes on hand for easy drinks (and since juicing blood oranges might be the last thing you want to do after a long day). To do this, multiply the recipe by the amount of drinks you plan to make. For example, to make 16 cocktails, you'll need 16 ounces (or 2 cups) of blood orange juice, 3 cups of pomegranate juice, 1 cup of simple syrup and triple sec, and 3 cups of tequila. To make 1 cup of simple syrup, simply double the recipe, mixing together 1 cup water, 1 cup sugar, and 2 cinnamon sticks. With the cocktails batched, store the mixture in a large jar in the refrigerator for up to 7 days. When you're ready to serve, add ice to a shaker, pour 5 ounces of the mixture over ice, and shake until chilled. Then, pour the drink over ice and enjoy.