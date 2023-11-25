Why Grapefruit And Cinnamon Are A Match Made In Drink Heaven

There are many famous drink pairings that you probably know well. Tequila and lime are the foundation of the ever-popular margarita. Lemonade and iced tea come together to create a refreshing Arnold Palmer. If you are looking to switch up your beverage game, however, we recommend trying this lesser-known flavor combination: grapefruit and cinnamon.

While it may seem like a novel pairing, plenty of people sprinkle a little cinnamon along with their sugar when they enjoy a grapefruit for breakfast in the morning. The two flavors complement one another surprisingly well. Where grapefruit is sour and bitter, cinnamon is spicy and earthy, creating a nice contrast while still both having sweetness as a unifying tasting note. These contrasting flavors highlight each other while still getting along well enough to be enjoyable. Both ingredients are also intensely aromatic, further heightening their interaction. The result is a layered and complex tasting experience, especially when combined in a cocktail or other drink.