14 Ways To Elevate Your Hot Toddy

The hot toddy has long been the cold-weather cocktail of choice, and it's no wonder why. This sweet and sour whiskey-forward drink does wonders to warm you from head to toe on a frigid winter day.

Although the exact origin of the hot toddy is up for debate, the drink has been used for centuries as a home remedy to relieve symptoms of a cough or sore throat. Between the soothing honey, the boost of vitamin C from the lemon juice, and the numbing effect of the whiskey, the common cold can't stand a chance to this comforting elixir.

But hot toddies are not only an effective cure for what ails you — they're also a flavorful cocktail that warms you to your core and simply hits the spot during the chilly winter months. The classic hot toddy is made with hot water, whiskey, lemon juice, and honey. This simple recipe is fantastic all on its own, but if you want to spice things up, here are some great ways to take your hot toddy to the next level.