12 Prebiotic And Probiotic Drink Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Probiotics and prebiotics can work together in tandem to support an optimal gut ecosystem. Probiotics supply healthy, live microorganisms to your gut system, while prebiotics help keep those little gut friends on a healthy diet. Unsurprisingly, then, there are numerous prebiotic and probiotic drink brands on the market, with some offering both of these in one beverage.

Now, I have to admit I'm somewhat of a newbie to the pre- and probiotic drink world. While I'm certain I've tried some of these beverages before, I've never actively sought them out with the exception of kombucha (specifically flavors from Synergy). Since I figured it was high time I dove deeper into gut health products available on the marketplace, I naturally jumped at the chance to try as many of these good-for-you drink brands as I could get my hands on.

Given there's no shortage of options available, the determining factor when it came to ranking these prebiotic and probiotic drinks is a matter of personal preference. All tastes vary, after all, and generally speaking, I preferred beverages with bold, fruit-forward flavors, as well as those without added sugar. Without further ado, here is my ranking of 12 prebiotic and probiotic drink brands.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.