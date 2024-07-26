Review: Cherry Lime Flavor Shines In Bloom Nutrition Sparkling Energy Drink Line

Bloom Nutrition is largely known for its green powders and supplements, but it is now branching into the energy drink world. Sold exclusively at Target stores, these sparkling energy drinks utilize green coffee bean extract and other ingredients to create (according to Bloom) an energy boost that will not lead to a crash later in your day.

Bloom's new line of drinks joins the already quite long list of energy drink products available from Target and other big box stores, so its competition is anything but minimal. The brand has released four flavors: peach mango, strawberry watermelon, raspberry lemon, and cherry lime. As an avid energy drink customer, I typically enjoy one sometime around mid-afternoon. Naturally, I was eager to sample this new addition to grocery store shelves. Knowing the drinks contain zero sugar, I was also curious how they would be sweetened to help balance the flavors.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.