Every Alani Nu Energy Drink Flavor, Ranked

While this flavor isn't around year-round, we were lucky enough to snag one to try out. Witch's Brew is Alani Nu's autumn/Halloween/spooky season seasonal flavor, and the packaging is some of the best we've seen on any of its products. It perfectly encapsulates what we'd think a witch's brew would be, featuring a cauldron, crystals, crescent moon doodles, and purple snakes, among other fun decorative motifs. The purple color of the can is so festive, and the can makes it very obvious that this is a seasonal flavor. But what is the actual flavor, you ask? It's none other than caramel apple.

We think caramel apple was a super smart choice for this flavor, as we've found that all of the Alani Nu energy drinks are inspired by at least one fruit. Since there's not currently an apple flavor on the roster, this seasonal drink was the perfect time to test it out. We ranked this flavor on the lower end because we couldn't decide if we loved it or hated it. For the first few sips, we were enamored. It tasted exactly like a carbonated caramel apple. But then, during the second half of the can, our tastebuds got pretty sick of the flavor and found it to be too sweet. If caramel apples are your favorite dessert, then you'll love this. But if you're not caramel's No. 1 fan, we suggest splitting this flavor with a friend to try.