9 Synergy Kombucha Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Kombucha is like soda's more sophisticated and arguably healthier older sister. Packed with beneficial probiotics, kombucha is simply fermented tea. That fermentation results in a fizzy, bubbly effervescence that's lighter than your typical craft soda — but also more lively. The flavor can be hit or miss. Some people love its tangy, acidic, and frankly funky flavor profile, while others are somewhat turned off by it. If you are a kombucha fan, though, then you probably know that there are several brands out there to explore.

One of the brands that I see most at grocery stores in my area is GT Living Foods' Synergy. It comes in a range of different fruity flavors, and I got to try out nine of those flavors for this ranking, chosen according to availability. I ranked these flavors according to my personal taste, prizing the flavors that tasted most like the advertised fruit they were supposed to be representing. And honestly, all of the Synergy flavors I tried were solid. That being said, some spoke to me more than others did.

When it comes to something as subjective as kombucha flavors, no ranking can truly be definitive. Hopefully, though, this ranking can guide you to choosing your next favorite Synergy flavor. This is nine Synergy flavors, ranked.

