What's The Difference Between Standard And Meyer Lemons?

If there is one food product where it seems like there should be no difference in what you buy, it's lemons. We accept the dozens of different apple varieties or nitpick between our favorite lettuce greens, yet when it comes to our workhorse citrus fruit, a lemon is just supposed to be a lemon. Their astringent acidity blinds a lot of people to any differences in taste, and for most of recent history in the U.S., you would only see one option at the supermarket, which would just be called "lemon." Of course, the world of food is a wildly diverse place, and it turns out there are actually more than 30 types of lemon out there. As a wider range of produce ends up in our local stores, the Meyer lemon is one kind that has started showing up with far more frequency.

It can be easy to dismiss new options like Meyer lemons as pure marketing; a way to squeeze a little extra money out of people. But, Meyer lemons aren't really new — they've been around for over a hundred years — it's just that they've only started breaking through as a product in the U.S. recently as consumers have come to realize they really are different from standard lemons. Cook with them, and you will see that Meyer lemons have a distinct taste and complexity that sometimes cuts against what you expect from a lemon and lends itself to different recipes and uses.