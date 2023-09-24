11 Underrated Ways To Use Up Fresh Blueberries

We all have a favorite blueberry food. Some of these might include jams, jellies, purées, and baked goods such as muffins, pies, pancakes, scones, crumbles, biscuits, cakes, and so much more. There are beverages, too — blueberries are often included in smoothies and cocktails. These tasty, dark blue-skinned fruits are generally the size of a pea, but some are larger or smaller. The insides closest to the skin are twinged with purple then get green and white toward the center. Most people purchase cultivated blueberries from the store or farmers market, and some are even lucky enough to have access to fresh, wild blueberries.

Baked goods of all kinds are a no-brainer way to utilize blueberries, so we decided to skip those here. But even without bakes, there are plenty of underrated ways to use these delicious fruits. For example, you could make fresh blueberry butter to generously slather on your blueberry scone or blueberry clafoutis. Want to shake things up for a special occasion? Try infusing your own blueberry vodka to add a punch of flavor and bright color to your vodka cocktails. From drinks like lemonade to bites such as grilled cheese and coleslaw, these creative applications will ensure your fresh blueberries won't go to waste.