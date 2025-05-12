11 Tomato Juice Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Clamato juice may be the most polarizing liquid known to man. In the Southern U.S., folks swear by it, pouring it into beers and cocktails at every barbecue or crawfish boil. We Northerners are a little more wary around this mix of tomato juice, clam broth, and spices, which sounds more like the ingredients in a decadent Italian sauce and not a refreshing beverage.

Clamato is an insult to tomato juice. There, I said it. After sipping on this tomato-clam concoction sans alcohol, it became painfully obvious why it's usually only reserved for mixing drinks. As a swap for traditional tomato juice in a Michelada or a fishy twist on a bloody mary, it's a slam dunk. But on its own? The sugariness and the hint of clam flavor combine and become way more prominent than they should be. To make matters worse, tart tomato and salt are used as a completely inappropriate backdrop for these sugary, umami flavors.

Clamato juice has a peppery, celery-like taste (despite containing no celery) that seriously clashes with the sugariness. Meanwhile, its violent red hue looks disturbingly artificial — you can practically taste the Red 40. It's essentially a mess of pungent, contrasting flavors that can only be brought together with the sharp sting of vodka or the bright earthiness of beer, which is why it earned itself the last place spot in this ranking.