V8 Is The Juicy Ingredient That Effortlessly Elevates Beef Stew

Beef stew is a quintessential feel-good food, and what's not to love? Unless dietary preferences lean vegetarian, a big pot of beef stew checks all the boxes: stewy veggies, soft chunky potatoes, aromatic herbs, and tender slow-cooked meat, all bubbling in hearty, brothy deliciousness. Most beef stew recipes incorporate some version of tomatoes, either fresh, sauced, paste, or canned tomatoes — and rightfully so. Tomatoes add instant depth and flavor to any stew, plus loads of vitamins and extraordinarily beneficial antioxidants. With all the options for getting that goodness in your dinner bowl, there's one you may have overlooked.

It's called V8 juice, the once-trendy blended vegetable drink created in 1933 and popularized by the likes of pre-presidential actor Ronald Reagan in 1951. It even had its own pop-art roadster created by the designer of the Batmobile and famous vehicles from "The Munsters" and "The Beverly Hillbillies." Originally available in cans with vibrant, artsy labels touting the "vegetable cocktail," V8 still promises easy access to eight tasty, drinkable vegetables. The primary one is, you guessed it, pureed tomatoes. As such, blending it into beef stew recipes is a no-brainer — with some extra punchy benefits.

V8 juice ups the ante of veggie power in your meal, bringing it via a carefully crafted, balanced flavor profile. The tomato-centric concentration also adds zippy acidity to beef stew, intensifying without dominating the overall dish. There are several ways to incorporate it into a beef stew recipe and a few considerations worth mentioning.