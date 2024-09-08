The Unexpected Juice That Shines In Salad Dressing

Every good salad dressing contains several crucial components, including some form of acid. A vinaigrette, for instance, would be nothing but a flavorless, oily mess without an acidic squeeze of lemon juice or a dash of balsamic vinegar. Acid can be incorporated into your salad dressing through a number of ingredients, from fresh lime to even pickle juice.

Another option you might have on hand? Tomato juice. Punchy and unexpected, tomato juice can add the perfect acidic kick to your next dressing. Simply squeeze a hearty tomato to extract some of its juice; if you can access heirloom or locally grown tomatoes, even better. Try mixing the tomato juice with another acid — like red wine or sherry vinegar — for a dressing that's light with just the right amount of sweetness. It's important to maintain a well-seasoned mixture: Salt the dressing and taste as you go while incorporating a fat, like olive or avocado oil.