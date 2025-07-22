Are There Any Benefits To Drinking Chia Seed Water?

Chia seeds are a powerhouse of nutrients with countless benefits to heart, digestive, and brain health. Chia water has become a popular way to consume chia seeds, and it has a dietician's seal of approval. We interviewed Andrea Soares, registered dietitian with Top Nutrition Coaching who specializes in sports nutrition, weight management, diabetes, and wellness, who told us, "chia seed water has gained popularity for a reason! When you soak chia seeds in water, they form a gel-like consistency thanks to soluble fiber."

This gelatinization can indeed aid digestive health, as well as helping people feel sated. Soars breaks down the chia water's benefits, starting with satiety, in which "that gel expands in your stomach, helping you feel full longer." Not only does the gel expand in your stomach, but according to Soars, "chia holds onto water, so it can be hydrating during workouts or hot days." Soars also says, "even in water form, you're still getting some of the seed's nutritional punch," including omega-3s and antioxidants.

Soars is a proponent of chia water as what she refers to as "a light, low-calorie option for satiety or hydration." Simply add one or two tablespoons of chia seeds to a cup of water to soak for 10 minutes, adding lemon for taste if you like. Drink chia water with a meal to keep you fuller longer or before a workout for optimum hydration.