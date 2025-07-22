Are There Any Benefits To Drinking Chia Seed Water?
Chia seeds are a powerhouse of nutrients with countless benefits to heart, digestive, and brain health. Chia water has become a popular way to consume chia seeds, and it has a dietician's seal of approval. We interviewed Andrea Soares, registered dietitian with Top Nutrition Coaching who specializes in sports nutrition, weight management, diabetes, and wellness, who told us, "chia seed water has gained popularity for a reason! When you soak chia seeds in water, they form a gel-like consistency thanks to soluble fiber."
This gelatinization can indeed aid digestive health, as well as helping people feel sated. Soars breaks down the chia water's benefits, starting with satiety, in which "that gel expands in your stomach, helping you feel full longer." Not only does the gel expand in your stomach, but according to Soars, "chia holds onto water, so it can be hydrating during workouts or hot days." Soars also says, "even in water form, you're still getting some of the seed's nutritional punch," including omega-3s and antioxidants.
Soars is a proponent of chia water as what she refers to as "a light, low-calorie option for satiety or hydration." Simply add one or two tablespoons of chia seeds to a cup of water to soak for 10 minutes, adding lemon for taste if you like. Drink chia water with a meal to keep you fuller longer or before a workout for optimum hydration.
Other nutritionist-approved ways to enjoy chia seeds
Water is important to our hydration and digestion, but it's also the key to unleashing chia seeds' full nutritional potential. According to Soars, "dry chia seeds can be hard on digestion if you don't drink enough fluids, so soaking (as in chia water) is often easier on the gut." That said you can soak chia seeds in other liquids to release their fiber-filled gels by adding them to everything from milk and yogurt to overnight oats.
In fact, Soars is as much an advocate of incorporating chia into meals and food recipes as she is into water. She says, "chia in yogurt, oatmeal, smoothies, etc. gives you more sustained energy and makes it easier to incorporate fats or carbs for balance." Chia seeds have a neutral flavor and a delightful crunch, so you could simply start your chia journey with some of our chia seed recipes if the gel-like water isn't for you. The most famous chia seed recipe is chia pudding; we also have a chia seed pudding recipe that includes chocolate or try this cranberry almond chia pudding. But you can also use chia seeds' gelatinizing capabilities to your advantage by making a fruit jam with them like we do in this recipe for cranberry chia jam. Their gelatin-like powers also make chia seeds a great binding agent to use instead of a flax egg in these vegan chocolate chip cookies.