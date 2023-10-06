Cranberry Chia Jam Recipe

Slathering jam on toast or an English muffin is a timeless treat and has been gracing our breakfasts and tea-times for decades. There's just something about the combination of crisp and warm toast and sweet, gooey jam that is a universal favorite. All kinds of berries can be used to make jam and in honor of holiday season when the familiar bags of fresh cranberries are at the market, making cranberry chia jam is a way to incorporate these vibrant deep red berries into more than just our turkey dinner.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Cranberries have been a symbol of the holidays for centuries. Their vibrant, deep red hue is reminiscent of traditional celebrations and as soon as fall hits you can bet cranberry season is right around the corner." This jam is a cinch to make and delivers a tart and sweet flavor that will surely enhance your morning toast.