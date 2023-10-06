Cranberry Chia Jam Recipe
Slathering jam on toast or an English muffin is a timeless treat and has been gracing our breakfasts and tea-times for decades. There's just something about the combination of crisp and warm toast and sweet, gooey jam that is a universal favorite. All kinds of berries can be used to make jam and in honor of holiday season when the familiar bags of fresh cranberries are at the market, making cranberry chia jam is a way to incorporate these vibrant deep red berries into more than just our turkey dinner.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Cranberries have been a symbol of the holidays for centuries. Their vibrant, deep red hue is reminiscent of traditional celebrations and as soon as fall hits you can bet cranberry season is right around the corner." This jam is a cinch to make and delivers a tart and sweet flavor that will surely enhance your morning toast.
Gather the ingredients for cranberry chia jam
To make this recipe, you'll want to pick up an orange and some cranberries from the grocery store. "If you're eager to make this jam before the fresh cranberries are available, frozen work just fine, making this a jam you can make year-round," Hahn shares.
Then you'll need some maple syrup, cinnamon, and our star: chia seeds. "Black chia seeds are the most common but there is a white variety too that you can use if you prefer," Hahn says. "I buy chia seeds in bulk and transfer them to a jar and store them in my fridge so they stay fresh for longer," Hahn goes on to say.
Step 1: Zest the orange
Zest the orange.
Step 2: Juice the orange
Juice the orange.
Step 3: Begin building the jam
Add the cranberries, maple syrup, orange zest, orange juice, and cinnamon into a small pot.
Step 4: Boil then simmer the jam
Bring to a low boil, then reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 10 minutes.
Step 5: Mash the cranberries
Using a mallet or potato masher, mash the cranberries until you have a chunky mixture.
Step 6: Add the chia seeds
Remove from the heat and add the chia seeds. Stir and let sit for 10 minutes.
Step 7: Serve or store the chia jam
The chia seed jam is ready to store or serve.
What are the health benefits of chia seeds?
Chia seeds are small but mighty. They're incredibly nutrient-dense, meaning that they provide a high concentration of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other beneficial compounds per calorie. They are good for preventing heart disease, good for bone health and are often associated as a weight loss food. This recipe is a good way to try out these powerful seeds!
Of course, there are quite a few ways to put the seeds to good use. "Chia seeds are also high in plant-based protein and I love to incorporate them into my morning meals by making chia pudding, adding them to smoothies, or by spreading this delicious jam on a number of things. They also can be used as a binder for muffins or veggie burgers by combining 1 tablespoon of chia seeds with 3 tablespoons of water," Hahn shares. Chia seeds don't really affect the taste of texture of a food, but they certainly do bulk up the nutritional value.
How should you serve this cranberry chia jam?
Cranberry chia jam is a versatile condiment with a fruity and tart flavor and a gooey texture that pairs well with both sweet and savory dishes. Aside from spreading on toast, English muffins, bagels, or croissants, you can combine it with peanut butter or almond butter for a classic and satisfying PB & J sandwich.
Swirl some onto yogurt for a fruity and tangy topping which will add natural sweetness and texture. Or add a dollop to your oatmeal for the extra fruit and flavor. Or how about a drizzle over pancakes or waffles instead of syrup?
Or you can take a savory approach. If you are preparing a charcuterie platter the jam pairs well with all types of cheeses and meats and will add a festive touch to the platter. It also can be used as a glaze or sauce for roasted chicken, turkey, pork, or ham.
- 1 orange
- 3 cups frozen or fresh cranberries
- ¼ cup maple syrup
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- 2 tablespoons chia seeds
|Calories per Serving
|90
|Total Fat
|1.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|19.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.0 g
|Total Sugars
|12.3 g
|Sodium
|3.3 mg
|Protein
|1.1 g