Cranberry Almond Chia Pudding Recipe

Chia pudding has come a long way over the years with hundreds of variations. Once you realize how easily chia pudding can be customized to suit various tastes, it will win you over, becoming your favorite go-to morning meal. You can add a wide range of flavorings, sweeteners, and toppings to create endless flavor combinations. Let's face it, mornings are busy and who has time to create a balanced breakfast while juggling work, kids, and exercise?

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for cranberry almond chia pudding and says, "Why not ring in the holiday season with cranberries when they are bountiful? They're loaded with health benefits and offer a tart, slightly sweet flavor to complement the neutral chia seeds. Plus, the ruby red color is a gorgeous way to brighten up your chia pudding."

Keep reading to learn how to make this seasonal chia pudding with cranberries! You can make it at night and it'll be waiting for you in the morning!