14 Tasty Recipes Featuring Chia Seeds

Though you might not guess it from their tiny and unassuming appearance, chia seeds are quite the powerhouse — these nutrient-dense seeds pack a surprising amount of calories, fiber, and vitamins in a small dose. Not only that but chia seeds are also loaded with antioxidants, making them a worthy addition to your diet. For many people, it's not a question of whether or not to add chia seeds to their diet, but rather how to add them; after all, the minuscule seeds are too small for snacking a la sunflower or pumpkin seeds, and it's not immediately obvious what types of recipes they might fit into.

Our best recipes that feature chia seeds will help you effortlessly incorporate the superfood into your diet, offering inventive ways to tweak recipes that you probably already enjoy on the regular. Are you a fan of overnight oats? Well, you're in luck, because chia seeds make for the perfect nutritional boost without really changing the flavor of your oats. Fans of smoothies and pudding can also rejoice, as chia seeds are a worthy addition to both of those treats, as well.

When soaked in liquid for a while, chia seeds absorb it and become somewhat gelatinous and jelly-like — great for adding a textural boost to pudding. If you aren't a fan of such a consistency, don't worry, you can also blend chia seeds right into a smoothie bowl or bake them into cracker form without even noticing that they're there.